StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

