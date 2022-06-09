StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $15.63.
