StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.05%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.