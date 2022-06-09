StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,884 shares of company stock valued at $136,566. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.