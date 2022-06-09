StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.