StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.30. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. Analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

