StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:SGA opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

