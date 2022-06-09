StockNews.com Upgrades Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EE. Stephens started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 32.00.

EE stock opened at 28.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of 34.60. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 22.65 and a twelve month high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

