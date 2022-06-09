StockNews.com Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to “Buy”

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $35.69. 13,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,786. The firm has a market cap of $237.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.79. Silicom has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Silicom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Silicom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 534,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicom by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 494,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 33.0% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 2.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

