Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $515,448.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $515,448.32 and approximately $130.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,080.72 or 0.99989404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

