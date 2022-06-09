Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCFGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SMMCF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

