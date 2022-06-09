Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 105,443 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

