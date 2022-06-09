Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SMMT opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
