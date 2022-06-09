SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,442. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 2.05. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $15,318,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $11,756,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 332.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 401,100 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunPower (SPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.