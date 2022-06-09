Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $39.66 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $39.66 million and $804,220.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.58 or 0.05954160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00070337 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 621,457,815 coins and its circulating supply is 357,346,314 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

