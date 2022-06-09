suterusu (SUTER) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $64,051.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,159.03 or 0.99982925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030855 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

