Synovus Financial Corp Buys 6,911 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.72 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of -202.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $61.40.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.58) to £115 ($144.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.11) to £120 ($150.38) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.31) to £120 ($150.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.