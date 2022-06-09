Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,733,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $102.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

