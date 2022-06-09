Synovus Financial Corp Has $14.03 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

