Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

