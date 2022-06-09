Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

