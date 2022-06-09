Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,459 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.