Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.85 billion. Sysco reported sales of $16.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $68.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.55 billion to $68.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.26 billion to $76.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of SYY traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.96. 59,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

