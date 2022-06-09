Syscoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.53 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $157.68 million and $9.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00199770 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006186 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,710,999 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

