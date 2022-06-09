Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 2,210 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 444,759 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 406,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AJRD stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

