Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.91.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

