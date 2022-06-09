Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tarena International (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

