Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.