Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.87

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.87 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 103.40 ($1.30). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 111.60 ($1.40), with a volume of 4,664,485 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.82) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £201.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.87.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

