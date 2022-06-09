TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda) (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.