TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

TIXT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 47,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.