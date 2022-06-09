Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Tops $1,850.05

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Tether Gold has a market cap of $456.08 million and $990,414.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,850.05 or 0.06140855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,111.62 or 0.99949014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold (XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

