The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.57.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ALL traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

