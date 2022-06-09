The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 896,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,667 shares during the quarter. AZEK comprises approximately 0.9% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of AZEK worth $41,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 18,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

