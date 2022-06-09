The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,452,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

SCHW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. 145,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

