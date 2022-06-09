The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,178,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $183,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,278,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $137,933,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $139,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 88,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,580,147. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.