The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $99.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.21.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

