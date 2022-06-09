The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.25. 47,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,809. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.90 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

