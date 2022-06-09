The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 3,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,448. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $629.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.