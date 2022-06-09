The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,364,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $255,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

