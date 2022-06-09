The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 143,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 3,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $106.28. 63,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,531. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

