The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,765 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $113,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.42. 82,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,587. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.