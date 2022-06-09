Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 10,853 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 10,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $37,659.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,194 shares in the company, valued at $653,033.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.