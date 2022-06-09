Theodore G. Schwartz Acquires 10,853 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 10,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $37,659.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,194 shares in the company, valued at $653,033.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE OPFI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 250,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,596. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OPFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
