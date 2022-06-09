Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 486,228 shares.The stock last traded at $100.24 and had previously closed at $99.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,553,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,083,000 after purchasing an additional 148,403 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 41,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.