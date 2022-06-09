Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$329.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.36 million.Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,184. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thoughtworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

