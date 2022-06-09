Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $492,956.90 and $1.17 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

