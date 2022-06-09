Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.72

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.72 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 653779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.61.

TWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60. The firm has a market cap of C$581.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$534.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$434.00 million. Research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.