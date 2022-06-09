Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

