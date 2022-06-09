Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.11

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.11 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51). Totally shares last traded at GBX 41.75 ($0.52), with a volume of 164,706 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.30. The stock has a market cap of £77.24 million and a P/E ratio of 68.76.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

