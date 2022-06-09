Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 1% This Week

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $9,666.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

