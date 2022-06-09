TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) is SCW Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

SCW Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82,760 shares during the period. TravelCenters of America comprises 4.7% of SCW Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SCW Capital Management LP owned about 0.70% of TravelCenters of America worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ TA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.29. 418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.34. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $538.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.