Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.37. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 89,966 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
