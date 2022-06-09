Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $25.36

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.36, but opened at $24.37. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.72, with a volume of 89,966 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after buying an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

