Truist Financial Raises FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Price Target to $220.00

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FCN opened at $169.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.54 and its 200 day moving average is $153.94. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

